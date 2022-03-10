MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Gap Up to $348.44

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $348.44, but opened at $359.65. MarketAxess shares last traded at $339.63, with a volume of 3,806 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 63,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,486,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $2,789,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

