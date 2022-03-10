Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and traded as low as $3.93. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 140,715 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAKSY. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

