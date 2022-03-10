Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.720-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VAC traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.16. The stock had a trading volume of 491,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $133.49 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 136.58 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.60.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

