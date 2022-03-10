Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.85

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 11710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 117,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 37,292 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

