Martinrea International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

MRE opened at C$8.65 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$695.17 million and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.05.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,568,400. Also, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$541,873.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 760,900 shares of company stock worth $7,569,620.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

