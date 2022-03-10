Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masco will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,583,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.