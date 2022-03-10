Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,626. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 121,726 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 137,847 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

