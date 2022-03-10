Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,626. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 121,726 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 137,847 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matinas BioPharma (Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Earnings History for Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

