Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 63,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. Maximus’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.