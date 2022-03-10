Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.03

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 222741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MZDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

