mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDF shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins cut shares of mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE MDF traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. mdf commerce has a one year low of C$3.34 and a one year high of C$13.70.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

