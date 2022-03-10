Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($10.26).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.83) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of MGGT stock opened at GBX 753 ($9.87) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 745.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 753.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 392.40 ($5.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.08).

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.89), for a total transaction of £65,647.25 ($86,015.79).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

