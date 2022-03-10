MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

MEIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

MEIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 795,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,589. The company has a market cap of $267.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. Analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,133 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

