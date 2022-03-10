Meme (MEME) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.00248405 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004082 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000789 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.20 or 0.00571180 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

