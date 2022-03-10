Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 245,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,883,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

