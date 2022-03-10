Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $240.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $301.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FB. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $540.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.05.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.