Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 267,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MEI opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

