Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires Shares of 4,431 Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,206,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,613,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,068,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,581,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

