Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter worth $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 64.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 16.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHB opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $441.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 25.67%. Analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

