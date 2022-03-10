Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $95,000 Investment in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 3.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,837,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 65,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cytosorbents by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 56,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cytosorbents by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 964,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 107,826 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $156.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. Analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

