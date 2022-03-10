Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 54,565 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $504,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 199,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,813.

NASDAQ GRPH opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

