Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 3,940 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 255.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 4,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder acquired 13,500 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CalAmp Profile (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

