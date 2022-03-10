Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases Shares of 4,424 Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 58.8% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYI opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

