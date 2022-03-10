M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 73,989 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,989 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.66% of AMERISAFE worth $17,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AMERISAFE by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.