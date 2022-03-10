M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $42.91 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $42,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.35. 11,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.63 and a 200 day moving average of $243.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

