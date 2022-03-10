M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $20,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.69. 9,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,781. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.83.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

