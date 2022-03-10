M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 48,084 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,084 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Activision Blizzard worth $28,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 139.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.67. 96,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.