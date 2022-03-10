Microgen (LON:MCGN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $367.50

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.82) and traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.82). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.82), with a volume of 26,257 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £224.83 million and a PE ratio of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 367.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 367.50.
About Microgen (LON:MCGN)
