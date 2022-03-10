Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

