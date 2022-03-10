MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.92. 34,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,747,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research firms have commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 1,728.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,877 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 934.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 988,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 893,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth approximately $10,200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 653.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 342,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 122.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 338,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

