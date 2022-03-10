MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.92. 34,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,747,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
A number of research firms have commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,877 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 934.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 988,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 893,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth approximately $10,200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 653.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 342,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 122.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 338,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.
