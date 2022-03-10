MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $0.63. MICT shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 171,369 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Get MICT alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MICT by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 96,404 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MICT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of MICT by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 449,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297,777 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MICT by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 96,813 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in MICT in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.