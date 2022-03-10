MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MOFG stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $488.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.95.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 31.70%. On average, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

