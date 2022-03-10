MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
MOFG stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $488.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.