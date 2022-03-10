Midwich Group’s (MIDW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 780 ($10.22) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.73% from the stock’s previous close.
MIDW opened at GBX 528 ($6.92) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. Midwich Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 839.20 ($11.00). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 605.16. The company has a market cap of £468.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.70.
Midwich Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
