Midwich Group’s (MIDW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 780 ($10.22) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.73% from the stock’s previous close.

MIDW opened at GBX 528 ($6.92) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. Midwich Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 839.20 ($11.00). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 605.16. The company has a market cap of £468.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.70.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Midwich Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.