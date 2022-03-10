Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 108,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in James River Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 29,916.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 95,434 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JRVR. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other James River Group news, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 78,800 shares of company stock worth $1,618,128. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.90. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.12%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

