Millennium Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,389 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 147,767 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

MIST opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.45.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

