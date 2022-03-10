Millennium Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,560 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYOV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8,564.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 152,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MYOV stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

