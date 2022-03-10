Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) by 489.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,769,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 411,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 21.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 245,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 851.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 663,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $13,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 5,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $12,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,400 and sold 18,112,114 shares valued at $44,171,226. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLDR stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

