Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,977 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 444.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

NYSE:BHG opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

