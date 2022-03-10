Millennium Management LLC Sells 653,217 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 653,217 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.