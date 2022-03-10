Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UTRS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Surgical from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.70.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Shares of UTRS opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18.

In related news, CEO David M. Clapper purchased 25,000 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Surgical (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.