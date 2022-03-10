MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $9.71

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $9.14. MINISO Group shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 403 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.05.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,451 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,651,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 18,641.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,598 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after buying an additional 1,007,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

