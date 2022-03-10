Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MIR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. 1,508,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

