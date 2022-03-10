Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of MG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,064. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $182.65 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.