Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.
Shares of MG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,064. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $182.65 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.
Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
