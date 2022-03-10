Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 1,329,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,639.0 days.
OTCMKTS MTLHF opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.
