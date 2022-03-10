Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 1,329,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,639.0 days.

OTCMKTS MTLHF opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

