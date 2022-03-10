MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of MIXT opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76.

In other MiX Telematics news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 651,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,664,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,314. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

