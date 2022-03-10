Mizuho Trims ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price to $272.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $315.00 to $272.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.60.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $230.15 on Monday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $176.40 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.