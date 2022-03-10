MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in 3M by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,349,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.13. 26,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.84. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

