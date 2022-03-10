MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $237,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 835 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $37,971,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $1,757,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,229 shares of company stock worth $873,789. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,109. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.34 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

