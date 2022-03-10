Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.16. 7,341,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,650,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.