Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mondi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Investec raised shares of Mondi to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of Mondi stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. Mondi has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

