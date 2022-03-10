MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $494.68.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $334.09 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.49 and a 200-day moving average of $462.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $2,954,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

